Waqf Board initiates investigation

Kottacheruvu (Sri Sathya Sai district): The Waqf Board has initiated an investigation into the alleged irregularities surrounding the rental management of 108 shops attached to the famous Hazrat Dargah in Kothacheruvu town.

Following complaints of large-scale financial misconduct, a special committee from the Waqf Board conducted a public meeting at the Dargah premises on Wednesday to gather information and assess the situation.

As part of the inquiry, the committee held a separate meeting with shop owners to address concerns.

Allegations raised by the Manikyam Baba group claim that a single family is holding control over the Dargah’s property management for the past 30 years, misusing funds meant for the shrine for personal gain.

In response, opposing group member Nisar defended his administration, stating that no irregularities occurred during his tenure and that detailed financial records are available for every rupee spent. He asserted transparency and denied all allegations.

The dispute escalated into a heated verbal confrontation between both parties, prompting police to intervene and disperse the groups to maintain peace.

The Waqf Board committee emphasised that shop rents must be revised to match current market rates. They also warned that once the investigation into past questionable transactions concludes, strict legal action will be taken against anyone found guilty.