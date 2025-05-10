Water from Handri-Neeva Project to be released on July 10: CM

Uravakonda: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced that water will be released through the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi on July 10. A total of Rs 3,873 crore is being spent on canal lining and widening works over 554 km in Phases 1 and 2 of the project. The CM inspectd the project works including canal lining works on Friday.

Later addressing a public meeting, the CM blamed the previous government for halting the works for five years and affirmed that the NDA government has resumed and expedited the works. He emphasised that once Polavaram–Banakacharla is completed, droughts will become a thing of the past in Rayalaseema, and every acre in the State will receive water.

Naidu said he laid foundation for Handri-Neeva, which was a dream project of NTR on March 11, 1996. Believing strongly that water is key to development, he said that he promised to widen the Handri-Neeva canals and issued a GO in 2014 and prioritised Rayalaseema projects. ‘When we invited Kia Motors to AP, they asked whether water is available. Within six months, we completed the Gollapalli project and brought Kia to this drought-prone region.’ The CM questioned did the previous government even spend a rupee on these projects in five years? Did they lay a single road or desilt a canal? Such governments provide no benefit to the people, he added.

The Chief Minister said between 2014 and 2019, Rs 70,000 crore was spent on irrigation across the state, including Rs 12,441 crore in Rayalaseema and Rs 4,200 crore on Handri-Neeva alone. Canal width was increased from 10 m to 16.5 m. Arrangements are being made to bring in 40 TMC of water. Packages 23 to 34 are complete. Gollapalli and Madakasira branch canals, as well as Cherlopalli and Jeedipalli projects, are complete. Currently, 512 agencies and 1,040 machines are working on Handri-Neeva. Areas like Puttaparthi now have visible water—a dramatic change from earlier drought conditions. With water, people have found new hope—and that is because of Handri-Neeva. The project spans 770 km from Srisailam to Kuppam, making it the longest in Asia.

Chief Minister Naidu said upon completion, Phase 1 will provide irrigation for 1,98,000 acres: 77,094 in Kurnool, 2,906 in Nandyal, and 1,18,000 in Anantapur districts. The Phase 2 will cover 4,04,500 acres: 33,617 in Anantapur, 1,93,383 in Sri Sathya Sai, 37,500 in Kadapa, and 1,40,000 in Chittoor districts. These lands will be suitable for horticulture, improving farmer incomes. Israel pioneered micro-irrigation; Andhra Pradesh was the first to adopt it in India. But in the past five years, no support was given for drip or micro-irrigation. AP gave 90% subsidy—unmatched in India. If Polavaram–Banakacharla is completed, the state’s irrigation landscape will transform. He said 2,000 TMC of Godavari water currently flows into the sea. If we capture even 300 TMC, we can green the entire state and Rs 81,000 crore is needed for the project, the CM added.

Bringing water from Polavaram to Banakacharla will give meaning to my life, Naidu said.