We are focused on development, not destruction: MLA

Anantapur: Responding to the alleged stamp paper scam, Kalyandurg MLA Amilineni Surendra Babu stated that no one involved in the scam will be spared, and those responsible will be exposed.

Addressing the media at R&B guest house in Anantapur on Thursday, he said that he did not entered politics for business, adding that he already did business before entering politics. Agreeing that a scam took place, he emphasised that it was SSRC Company that uncovered the issue during a routine audit and filed complaint with the police.

Denying any wrongdoing, Surendra Babu questioned, “If we are guilty, why would we speak so openly?” Responding to criticism over photos with Yerra Rappa alias Mee Seva Babu, he clarified that he is a party worker, adding quickly that they will not defend him if he did anything wrong.

He pointed out that the agency appointments were made under the previous YSRCP government, including Yerra Rappa’s appointment in Kalyandurg. He questioned the double standards of YSRCP leaders, referencing their leader Jagan’s criminal cases and photos with national leaders.

MLA Surendra Babu alleged that YSRCP is deliberately spreading false propaganda to block development in Kalyandurg.

He called on the public to report any irregularities. He informed that investigators from Kurnool had visited, and they are yet to submit their report to authorities, which is raising suspicions of involvement.

“We are focused on development, not destruction,” the MLA said, asserting that any inquiry—SIT, CBI, or ED—would be welcomed.