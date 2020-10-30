We were humiliated, says Urmila Gajapathi

Vizianagaram: MANSAS trust chairperson Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju's half-sister Urmila Gajapathi Raju, complained that members of the royal family humiliated her and her mother Sudha Gajapathi Raju. "It was inhumane and unethical. We were not accepted as members of the royal family," she said. Speaking to media along with her mother here on Thursday, Urmila said, "On the day of Sirimanotsav, when my mother and I were about to sit in the front row on the terrace of fort, the officials of endowments department asked us to go back It was an insult for us. My father and grandfather (P V G Raju) would have never behaved like this even with their enemies. But these people have targeted us and insulting us."

Urmila said she was appointed as member of MANSAS trust board but so far she was not allowed to take oath. She sent mails to the officials concerned several times, but in vain. "We have been participating in Sirimanotsav for the past few decades but now we have been deliberately snubbed. Earlier we met Ashok Gajapathi Raju and appealed for help, but he refused," Urmila said.