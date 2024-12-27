Weather alert: AP to receive rains today as low pressure in Bay of Bengal weakens

The Meteorological Department has reported that the severe low pressure system formed in the Bay of Bengal has weakened, yet its effects are still being felt across the Telugu states. The low pressure area, located in the southwest Bay of Bengal, continues to influence weather conditions, particularly in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

According to meteorologists, strong gusty winds are expected along the coast, reaching speeds of up to 65 kilometers per hour. As a result, the department has issued a third-level danger warning for all ports in the state, advising fishermen to refrain from sea activities.

The forecast indicates that moderate rains are likely across the state, with a heightened chance of heavy rainfall specifically in Nellore district. Meteorological officials have highlighted that heavy rain is anticipated in several districts, creating concerns for local residents and authorities.

In Telangana, light rains have already begun to fall in multiple areas, including Hyderabad. The Meteorological Department has indicated that minimum temperatures are expected to drop over the next four days, leading to a noticeable increase in cold weather across the state. Cold winds from the east-southeast direction are likely to exacerbate the chill, with the possibility of significantly colder conditions emerging towards the end of the month.

Officials warn that this frigid weather is expected to persist until the second week of January, urging the public to prepare for the potential increase in cold temperatures and remain vigilant about upcoming weather conditions.