Weather alert: Light to Moderate rains predicted for next two days

The Meteorological Department said that the surface periodicity continues in the West Central Bay of Bengal and Northeast Bay of Bengal adjacent to north Coastal Andhra.

It said that the surface circulation over Northeast Bay of Bengal will merge with the circulation over West Central Bay of Bengal on Monday and predicted thunder and lightning showers at many places in Coastal Andhra on Sunday. There were heavy rains here and there in North Coast Andhra.

Further, in the next 24 hours, heavy rains with thunder and lightning will occur in many places in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema, the Meteorological Department has announced adding that there will be rains and heavy rains at many places in Coastal Andhra and Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Sunday, the intensity of the sun decreased as clouds covered many places in the state. The maximum temperature recorded in Jangamaheswarapuram was 34.6 degrees.