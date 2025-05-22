Weather Alert: Thunderstorms and Heavy Rain Forecasted for Coastal Andhra

A low-pressure area has developed over the East Arabian Sea, leading to the formation of a trough extending into Telangana. The Meteorological Department has issued warnings for potential thunderstorms across coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy rainfall in select areas, particularly in the NTR district, Palnadu, Guntur, and Krishna districts.

Forecasts indicate a likelihood of thunderstorms in Prakasam, Bapatla, Guntur, Palnadu, and Krishna districts, accompanied by strong winds reaching speeds of 50 to 60 kilometres per hour along the coast. As of now, Amaravati has recorded 9 centimetres of rainfall, followed by Podili with 7 centimetres, Macherla at 6 centimetres, and Visakhapatnam, Machilipatnam, and Jangamaheswaram each experiencing 5 centimetres.

The Telugu states are currently experiencing significant rainfall, with thunderstorms and lightning causing disruptions. Tragically, four fatalities have been reported due to lightning strikes over the past day. In light of these developments, local police are urging residents to exercise caution during the stormy weather.

Authorities recommend that individuals refrain from going outdoors unless absolutely necessary. It is advised to remain in secure areas, particularly during lightning events, and to avoid contact with metal objects and structures, such as iron wires and elevated positions, to mitigate the risk of electrical hazards.