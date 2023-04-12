Weather dept predicts rain in parts of North Coastal Andhra and Yanam

With the temperatures increasing and associated with heat waves across the state due to summer on one side, the winds are blowing in the southeast and southwest directions in Andhra Pradesh and Yanam due to which the Amaravati Meteorological Center said that there is a possibility of rains with thunder and lightning in some areas.

According to the weather department, light to moderate rain or thundershowers is expected at one or two places in north Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam while the maximum temperature is likely to be 2 to 3 degrees centigrade higher than the average temperature for the next three days.

While in South Coastal Andhra, there is a chance of dry weather and a maximum temperature likely with a raise of 2 to 3 degrees centigrade higher than the average temperatures. The same temperature would prevail in Rayalaseema as well

