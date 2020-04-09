Weather Report: Heavy rains likely in coastal Andhra Pradesh in next two days

The alert has been issued across coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema for the next two days after a surface trough reported over the Bay of Bengal, close to Andhra Pradesh coastal line on Thursday. The strong winds have been reaching along the coastal line of Andhra Pradesh at a speed of 60kmph from Wednesday evening. Also, there are rains at parts of Rayalaseema from yesterday. The climate seems to be cloudy in Visakhpatnam seashores.

According to the Meteorological Department, the surface trough has been located over southwest and adjoining west-central region of Bay of Bengal, which is close to south coastal Andhra Pradesh. The department has said there could be rains in the next two days at parts of coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema.

The latest weather update is once again sending shivers down the spine amid Coronavirus as the virus will be more strong in cold temperatures. It remains to be seen how the virus in tackled in the wake of weather.



