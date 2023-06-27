Weather update: AP to receive heavy rains for the next three days

The Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rains along with thundershowers at many places in North Coastal Andhra, Yanam, South Coast Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema for the next three days. The weather agency also predicted strong winds of 30-40 kmph in parts of the state. it is known that the weather in the state has changed as the monsoon spread across the state.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority said there will be light rain in some parts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Anakapalli, Alluri Seetharamaraju, twin Godavari, Konaseema, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore, Annamayya, Kadapa, Sri Sathyasai, Nandyala, Kurnool districts.

Meanwhile, low pressure associated with surface circulation in the vicinity of North Odisha is continuing over Odisha, South Jharkhand, and North Chhattisgarh extending up to 7.6 km above sea level. This low pressure is likely to move towards North Madhya Pradesh in the next two days.