Weather update: Here is rain forecast for districts in AP

Amid surface circulation persisting over the North Tamil Nadu coast in the Southwest Bay of Bengal at a height of 5.8 km above the sea level, moderate to heavy rainfall witnessed in several districts of Andhra Pradesh for the past two days. Parts of the state have also experienced thunderstorms accompanied by lightning strikes



According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), moderate rainfall is expected today in districts such as East Godavari, Chittoor, Annamayya, Kakinada, Alluri Sitamaraju, Parvathipuram Manyam, Srikakulam, and Vizianagaram district respectively.

Meanwhile, the northern states Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab have been experiencing heavy rainfall, leading to flooding in some areas. These states have been significantly affected by the ongoing rainy conditions. Meanwhile, rainy weather has also been observed in certain parts of southern regions.