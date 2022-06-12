Weather update: IMD predicts moderate rains to Andhra Pradesh for next two days

The southwest monsoon is moving very late due to adverse weather conditions. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, monsoons are already moving slowly to various parts of the country, including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Currently, the southwest monsoon extends to Karnataka, Konkan, Goa, and other places and prevails in North Kondaha, Pune, Bangalore, and Puducherry.



According to the Indian Meteorological Department, monsoons are likely to extend into the states of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, including Konkan, Telangana, and the West Central Bay of Bengal. On the other hand, the IMD said that the weather conditions are changing in favor of the rapid expansion of monsoons to northern India.

The IMD said the trough, which extends from northeastern Madhya Pradesh across the north coast to the west-central Bay of Bengal, would weaken slightly. It forecasted light to moderate showers in North Coastal Andhra, South Coastal Andhra, and Rayalaseema districts in the next two days. The Meteorological Office said there would be thundershowers in some places.