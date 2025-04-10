Weather Update: Rain forecasted to AP beside heatwave alert

A low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is projected to move north-northeast and gradually weaken over the central bay within the next 24 hours, according to officials. This weather phenomenon is expected to bring scattered rain and thundershowers to several districts, including Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Seetharamaraju, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, Eluru, NTR, Guntur, Prakasam, Nandyal, Anantapur, and Sathyasai.

Tomorrow, light to moderate rain accompanied by thundershowers is anticipated in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Seetharamaraju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Prakasam, Nellore, Sri Sathyasai, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts.

In terms of temperatures, the highest recorded yesterday was a sweltering 40.8 degrees Celsius in Ulindakonda, Kurnool district. Other notable high temperatures included 40.3 degrees in Darimaduga, Prakasam district; 40.1 degrees in Thavanampalle, Chittoor district; and 39.9 degrees in Ammalamadugu, Kadapa district. Errampet in Alluri Seetharamaraju district and Amaravati both recorded 38.7 degrees.

Residents are advised to stay prepared for changes in weather conditions, particularly regarding the impending rain and continuing high temperatures.