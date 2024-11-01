Weather Update: Rain predicted in Rayalaseema and north Coastal Andhra

Following a decline in surface circulation stretching between 3.1 km to 5.8 km above mean sea level over the southwest Bay of Bengal and the south Andhra Pradesh coast, the Amaravati Meteorological Center has issued a weather advisory for the upcoming days.

Residents can expect light to moderate rain or thundershowers in some areas, with the possibility of thunderstorms at one or two locations in North Coast Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, South Coast Andhra Pradesh on Friday and similar conditions are predicted, with light to moderate rains likely at one or two places.

The Rayalaseema region is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall and potential thunderstorms Friday and light to moderate rains are anticipated at one or two locations.

Residents are advised to stay updated on weather reports and take necessary precautions as conditions may rapidly change.