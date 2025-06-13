Welfare & development 2 eyes of our govt: CM

Vijayawada: Asserting that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Andhra Pradesh was diligently fulfilling all promises given in its election manifesto, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu said: “Welfare and development are the two eyes of his government.”

Speaking to the media along with IT Minister Nara Lokesh on coalition government completing one year in office here on Thursday, the Chief Minister highlighted significant strides his government made in welfare schemes, drawing direct comparisons with the previous YSR Congress Party government to underscore increased benefits for citizens now.

He described Talliki Vandanam as the most important of the government's Super Six welfare schemes, which will offer Rs 15,000 annually to every school-going child in a household. The Chief Minister noted that the TDP-led government would spend Rs 10,091 crore under ‘Talliki Vandanam', underscoring its commitment to supporting education.

"We promised that no matter how many children a family has, every student will receive support under 'Talliki Vandanam', and today we have kept our word," Chief Minister Naidu stated. He announced that the path-breaking scheme would benefit 67.27 lakh students.

Naidu emphasised the substantial difference between the current 'Talliki Vandanam' scheme and the previous government's 'Amma Vodi'. "They only covered 42,61,965 students, while we are covering 67,27,164 students - an increase of 24,65,199 beneficiaries," he explained, adding, "they spent Rs 5,540 crore; we are allocating Rs 8,745 crore, which is Rs 3,205 crore more."To ensure transparency, beneficiary lists will be prominently displayed at village and ward secretariats. Any technical glitches or issues that applicants face will be addressed promptly, with a deadline set for June 26 for corrections, and the final list to be published on June 30, he said.

Further, he noted that ‘Annadata Sukhibava' (Rs 20,000 per annum for farmers) will be implemented on June 20 and free bus travel for women from August 15.

The Chief Minister criticised the previous YSRCP government, stating, "In the last five years, the state was torn apart. There was no trace of development." He accused the previous government of mortgaging state revenues for 25 years for loans, even pledging Tahsildar offices, and neglecting timely salary payments for employees and pensioners. "We resolved all these issues," he said.

According to him, since taking charge, the NDA government reopened 204 Anna Canteens, serving 4 crore meals. He reiterated his promise to generate 20 lakh jobs and said that MoUs for Rs 9.50 lakh crore investments were already signed, with a potential to create 8.5 lakh jobs. He also mentioned that Nara Lokesh was making concerted efforts to attract investments and generate employment opportunities. "Despite challenges, we are pushing through. I review the Finance Department for an hour every day," CM Naidu said. "We aim at eliminating poverty and bridging economic inequalities. The NDA government is committed to improving the living standards of every citizen."