Welfare schemes introduced by govt reached every household: Minister Bharath

Kurnool: AndhraPradesh Industries, Commerce, and Food Processing Minister TG Bharath has stated that welfare schemes introduced by the State Government have successfully reached every household over the past year.

The minister was speaking during his visit to Ashok Nagar in Kurnool city as part of the “First Step Towards Good Governance” campaign on Friday.

As part of the programme, he conducted a door-to-door campaign in the 45th municipal ward, interacting directly with residents.

He spoke to women, senior citizens, and students to assess the implementation of welfare initiatives and sought specific details on the schemes received by each household. The initiative aims to provide citizens with transparent information on the government’s developmental and welfare measures while addressing any existing concerns.

“The direction from Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is clear — from the grassroots to the top leadership, we must connect with the people and explain the progress made in one year of governance,” said Bharath. “We are not only highlighting achievements but are also committed to resolving public grievances on the spot. The government is determined to deliver on every promise made, and more welfare schemes will be launched soon.”

Addressing local development, the minister said efforts are underway to widen key roads in Kurnool city, particularly in front of the medical college, where narrow stretches have led to recurring accidents. He also announced that affected shop owners would be allotted commercial space at a subsidized rent of Rs.300 per month for 25 years, with provisions for renewal. Responding to citizen feedback during the event, Bharath promised to resolve drainage issues in Ashok Nagar and construct a protective wall around a hazardous transformer in Chaitanya Nagar.