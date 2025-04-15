Why cow deaths were not investigated earlier, asks TTD EO

Tirupati: In a strong rebuttal to recent allegations of mass cow deaths at Sri Venkateswara (SV) Gosala, TTD Executive Officer J Syamala Rao on Monday dismissed the claims as baseless, politically motivated and intended to tarnish the reputation of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, thereby hurting the sentiments of devotees.

Addressing a press conference, Rao directly targeted former TTD Trust Board Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, accusing him of ignoring glaring irregularities during the previous administration — a period that includes his own tenure.

Rao questioned both the timing and the motive behind the allegations, hinting at a deliberate attempt to deflect attention from past lapses.

Presenting a detailed PowerPoint backed by photographic evidence and vigilance reports, the EO highlighted multiple irregularities at the SV Gosala during the previous government’s rule from March 2021 to March 2024. These included unhygienic living conditions, administration of expired veterinary medicines, substandard fodder, and negligence in isolating sick animals.

Citing a vigilance report dated April 1, 2024, Rao said expired medicines were found stored and even used at the Gosala, posing a serious threat to the health of the cattle. He also pointed to collusion with fodder contractors during the previous board’s tenure. One report from July 22, 2021, indicated that a contractor was paid Rs 1.78 crore for cattle feed, while the actual cost was estimated at no more than Rs 78 lakh — causing a loss of over Rs.1 crore to the TTD.

The EO further alleged that certain individuals tried to block internal vigilance inquiries, and that several cow deaths were deliberately kept off the official record during the previous administration. “If the welfare of cows was truly a concern, why weren’t these issues investigated earlier?” he asked.

He said that 179 cows have died in 2024 as against 43 in the first three months of 2025. Further, 59 calves were also born during this period, indicating continued care and management.

On average, 15 cows die each month, he added, saying that cow deaths, though unfortunate, were not uncommon — especially considering that many donors offer old or ailing cattle.

Highlighting reforms introduced under the current board led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Rao said the Gosala’s operations have significantly improved, with stricter hygiene standards, better monitoring and greater accountability.

He also touched on broader changes across TTD operations. These include enhanced quality checks for Srivari Annaprasadam and laddu prasadams, where adulteration and donor scams had earlier gone unchecked.

One case involved a supplier who fraudulently claimed donor privileges worth Rs 25 crore after supplying poor-quality organic products valued at Rs.5 crore. “All such donor privileges have now been revoked, and the supplier has been blacklisted,” he said.

The EO further noted that the quality and taste of temple prasadams had improved, with positive feedback from devotees.

Digital reforms and a crackdown on middlemen have also streamlined Seva and Darshan ticketing. Joint Executive Officer V Veerabrahmam, TTD Deputy Forest Officer and SV Gosala in-charge Srinivasulu and vigilance officer Ramkumar were also present at the press conference.