Will continue fight till GO 217 withdrawn: Kollu Ravindra

Nellore: Former minister and TDP BC Cell president Kollu Ravindra said the GO 217, facilitating auction of fish tanks, is a destructive order affecting lives of the fishermen across the state and announced that fisherfolk will fight till it is withdrawn.

Addressing the Matsyakara Horu programme organised against the GO 217 here on Saturday, he alleged that the YSRCP government is discriminating against the fishermen community and neglecting their welfare.

He said the fisherfolk in the state have been facing hardships for the last two-and-a- half years and the government has not provided even a fishing net for them till now. Because of GO 217, they are forced to come on to the streets for justice, he said, adding that the movement had begun in Nellore. Ravindra pointed out that Matsyakara Bharosa assistance being provided by the state government is not a new one as TDP government had provided assistance to fisherfolk in terms of cash, subsidy on fishing nets, and free ration for forgoing livelihood due to the ban on fishing.

He said there is a lot of difference in subsidy on diesel when compared to the previous government. TDP politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy said TDP has been with the fishermen since N T Rama Rao government. He reminded that they had reduced power charges from Rs 6 to Rs 2 per unit for aquaculture. He said it is ridiculous to conduct auction and division of revenue among irrigation, panchayat, and fishermen societies.

Chandramohan Reddy accused the state government of looting Rs 5,000 crore from people through liquor, and more from sand and silica. He said they wouldn't compromise on APGenco thermal plant and GO 217 issues.

TDP leader Abdul Aziz said the state is a hub for aqua products and lakhs of people depend on the sector for livelihood. The highest revenue from the state is from aqua sector and the GO is affecting their livelihood. He demanded the state government to roll back the GO immediately.