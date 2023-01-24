Woman hands over missing bag to with to police in Konaseema, honoured

A woman showcased her honesty by handing over the bag with cash she found to police in Konaseema. Appreciating the honesty of the woman, the police officers praised her and honoured. Going into the details, Mridula Kumari, a housewife from Kotivari Agrahara of Machavaram village in Ambajipet mandal of Ambedkar Konaseema district, lost her bag while traveling in an auto. While going from Amalapuram to her village in an auto, the bag slipped. But the woman left without noticing it. While getting out of the auto she looked for the bag but did not find the bag. Mridula got worried and immediately approached the police.



At Amalapuram Rural Police Station, she complained that she had lost her bag, which contained Rs 1 lakh 42 thousand. The police investigated on the woman's complaint. In this sequence, a woman named Tanuja from Bandaru Lanka, Amalapuram rural mandal brought a bag to the police station saying that she had found a bag on the road and gave it to the police.

The police who were shocked in the first place appreciated the honesty of the woman. Appreciating her honesty, Rural CI Veerababu and Amalapuram Taluka SS Paradesi honored her with garlands. The police handed over the bag to the woman who lost the money.