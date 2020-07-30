Woman held for posing herself as doctor at Coronavirus hospital in Vijayawada

With the coronavirus pandemic taking the toll on one hand in Andhra Pradesh registering thousands of cases daily, some of the perpetrators are resorting to scams on the other hand. In the name of the masks and PPE kits which are essential for everyone in the wake of the spread of the virus perpetrators are resorting to cheating. In this backdrop, a lady has been arrested in Vijayawada of Krishna district who projected herself as a doctor.

The fake doctor at Vijayawada government Hospital who was seen wearing a PPE kit has charged money from the relatives of the patients. While the woman was wandering in the hospital under the name of Dr. Shailaja, the suspected security personnel lodged a complaint with the police. Police immediately rushed to the scene and arrested the fake doctor and her husband. Police said there have been several cases against the woman in the past.

Medical staff said that the woman, named Dr. Shailaja, has been in the ICU for four days. With the recent arrival of 80 new doctors, the staff felt that she would be one of the recruited doctors but sensing something fishy, the staff has complained to police resulting in arrest of the couple.