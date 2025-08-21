Woman held for threatening to murder appt owner

Nellore: The police arrested a woman identified as Nidigunta Aruna (31) of Padugupadu village of Kovur mandal, at Addanki Toll Plaza of Prakasam district over her alleged involvement in several anti-social activities, in the wee hours of Wednesday. Later, she was shifted to Kovur police station and produced before magistrate court at Kovur.

The Judge ordered her to 14 days remand. Despite she was proposed for Kavali Sub-Jail but in last minute police decided to shift her to Ongole district Jail due to lack of proper amenities for women prisoners in Kavali prison.

According to the official sources, police arrested the Nidugunta Aruna on the charges of attempting to murder the Enclave Apartment owner Munaga Venkata Murali of Kovur town.

In the FIR, police specified that Aruna has been residing in 503 flat in the Enclave apartment on rental basis, since 2020.

In 2022, she has purchased the same flat in the name of her father Nidigunta Murali by paying Rs 3 lakhs against total Rs 28 lakhs committed in the agreement.

When the apartment owner asked her for remaining balance, instead of paying the outstanding she began to threaten him of murdering him with help of her followers P Venu, A Raju, S Alisha to register the Flat in the name of her.

Following complaint lodged by the victim, police arrested Aruna along with her followers on Wednesday.