Woman humiliated in Kuppam; CM acts tough

Kuppam (Chittoor dist): A woman was tied to a tree and publicly humiliated by a moneylender in Narayanapuram village of Kuppam mandal in Chittoor district, following a dispute over unpaid loans.

Expressing shock over the incident, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who represents the Kuppam Assembly constituency, directed the police to take strict action against those involved and ensure that such barbaric acts are never repeated.

The victim, Sirisha (29), a resident of Narayanapuram, is the wife of Thimmarayappa, who had borrowed Rs 80,000 three years ago from a fellow villager, Munikannappa.

Unable to repay the debt, Thimmarayappa fled the village, abandoning his wife and children.

Since then, Sirisha has been working as a daily wage labourer at her mother’s village to support her children and has been making efforts to repay the loan. On Monday, she had returned to the village to collect her son’s transfer certificate from the local school when she was accosted by Munikannappa and his wife. They reportedly dragged her to a roadside area, tied her to a neem tree using a rope, and assaulted her with sticks, demanding repayment of the money owed by her husband.

Eyewitnesses said Sirisha’s children stood by, weeping helplessly while their mother was beaten in public. Despite her repeated pleas and explanation of her financial situation, the attackers allegedly threatened to inflict more harm if the dues were not cleared.

The local police rushed to the spot upon receiving information and rescued Sirisha. Following her complaint, a case was registered against Munikannappa and his family under sections 341, 323, 324, 506, and 34 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused have been taken into custody.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister took details from the Superintendent of Police and directed the officials to provide full support to the victim's family. "Strict action should be taken against those involved in the inhuman treatment of the woman," said Naidu. He also spoke to the victim over the phone.

The Chief Minister also instructed the police to organise legal awareness drives in rural villages and said the public must rely on the law and refrain from vigilante justice. He also stressed the need for basic legal education in every village. The CM reiterated that his government 'would not allow such incidents' to take place and urged the police to take firm preventive measures in all regions.

District in-charge Minister Mandipalli Ram Prasad Reddy also condemned the assault. “Tying a woman to a tree and attacking her is an inhuman and unacceptable act. The government will not tolerate such brutality,” he said. He further directed officials to visit the victim’s family, offer necessary support, and ensure their protection.

APSRTC Vice Chairman PS Munirathnam along with other TDP leaders visited Sirisha at the hospital on Tuesday and enquired about her health. He assured her of all help and said that the TDP will take the responsibility of the children.