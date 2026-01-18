Woman, two children found dead in Nandyal

Nandyal: A deeply distressing incident came to light from Nandyal town on Saturday, where a 26-year-old woman and her two young children were found dead in their residence.

The incident occurred at Lalitha Nagar in NGO Colony of Nandyal district headquarters.

The deceased was identified as Mallika and Ishanth (3) and Parinithi (9 months).

According to police findings, Mallika allegedly administered poison to her two children before ending her life by hanging in the house. Family members noticed the incident and rushed them, who are in critical condition, to Government General Hospital in Nandyal. However, doctors declared all the three brought dead.

Nandyal Two Town CI Asrar Basha said that initial investigations indicate family disputes as a possible reason behind the incident. He informed that evidence suggests the children were poisoned prior to Mallika’s death by suicide. He said that they are examining all aspects to ascertain the exact circumstances and sequence of events that led to the tragedy.

Meanwhile, the woman’s relatives alleged harassment by her husband Uday Kiran and his family members, adding that domestic conflicts and alleged pressure forced Mallika to take the extreme step.

Based on a complaint lodged by the family, police registered a case and started investigation.