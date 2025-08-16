Women can save up to Rs 2,000 on free travel: MLA

Guntur: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has introduced the ‘Stree Sakti’ free bus travel scheme for the empowerment of women across the State, said MLA Galla Madhavi while launching the scheme at the NTR Bus Station in Guntur city on Friday.

“Poor women traveling between villages and towns earn around Rs 10,000 per month, but have to spend nearly Rs 2,000 just on travel expenses. With this scheme introduced by CM Naidu that burden is reduced, providing not only financial relief but also mental comfort.

This is not just a transportation facility—it is the beginning of a social revolution,” she said.

She explained that under the NDA government’s initiative, women will be able to travel free of cost in five categories of APSRTC buses—Palle Velugu, Ultra Palle Velugu, City Ordinary, Express, and Metro Express. She described the move as a historic decision.

MLA Madhavi said this comes in addition to other welfare measures such as free LPG cylinders and the Talliki Vandanam scheme.