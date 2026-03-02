Women empowerment possible only with better edu

Nellore: AdditionalSP CH Soujanya has called upon the women to concentrate on studies as their empowerment of women is only possible with better education.

On the occasion, International Women's Day (IWD) on 8th March 2026, the police has conducted a huge rally with the employees working in the department and students from various colleges also participated in the .e rally in Nellore city here on Sunday.

The rally started from District Police Office(DPO) and concluded at KVR Petrol Bunk. On this occasion, they formed human chain expressing solidarity with IWD.

Addressing the gathering the ASP has said that it is unfortunate still there are attacks going on women and they are being deceived through various vulnerable methods.

The ASP has said that due to lack of literacy and awareness among women, it leads to prevalence of such kind of situation.

The ASP said that as part of initiative of women empowerment, government is providing facilities for them like pursuing higher education, social security, economic liberty etc.

She appealed the women to compulsory download 'Sakthi App in the interest of rescuing themselves when fall in danger.

She said that following directions of the government, police department has been conducting awareness camps to the girls, and women on various social evils like human trafficking, child marriages, child labour, bonded Labour, Narcotics Prevention Act, POCSO etc.

Rural DSP Gattamaneni Srinivasa Rao, WPS CI Subbarao, SB2 CI Srinivasa Reddy Sakthi teams and others were present.