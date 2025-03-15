‘Women key to country’s economic progress’

Live
Tirupati : Women are key to the economic progress of the country, stated Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthi Nani while speaking at International Women’s Day celebrations conducted by the city-based NGO Rashtriya Seva Samithi (RASS) here on Friday. About 1,500 women participated in the programme. The MLA praised women that they are unique as they pay multiple roles as mother, sister, and wife with ease and strives for the wellbeing of the family.
RASS general secretary Venkaratnam said women are proving mettle in all fields and now excelling as leaders, administrators and organisers.
On this occasion, hearing aids, hand sticks and wheelchairs were distributed to the differently abled and aged. RASS joint secretary Mamatha, Director Nagaraju and others were present.