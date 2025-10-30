Work for the government and people without bias: Collector

Anantapur: District Collector O Anand urged government employees to work sincerely for the people and the government without fear or partiality. He was speaking at a programme organised at the Revenue Bhavan in the Anantapur Collectorate, where compassionate appointment letters were distributed to eligible candidates on Wednesday.

As part of the event, the Collector, along with Joint Collector Shiv Narayan Sharma, handed over appointment orders to 78 beneficiaries under the compassionate appointments category.

Addressing the gathering, Collector Anand said that several compassionate appointment cases had been pending for a long time. “We decided to conduct a special drive over the past one-and-a-half months to clear all pending cases, and today we successfully completed the process,” he said.

He appreciated the efforts of the Collectorate Administration Officer, Section Superintendents, DRO, and other staff for their dedication in resolving the long-pending cases. “Very few people get the opportunity to serve in government service. Though challenges and pressures may arise, everyone must perform their duties with integrity and commitment,” he emphasized.

The Collector further stated that officials must ensure that citizens do not face difficulties in accessing government services. “Field-level staff should process files properly so that approvals at higher levels are granted smoothly,” he added.

Officials from various departments, compassionate appointment beneficiaries, and their family members attended the event.