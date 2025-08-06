Work in coordination for grand I-Day fete, Collector tells officials

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar said that the 79th Indian Independence Day celebrations will be conducted in a grand and well-coordinated manner, with seamless efforts from all concerned departments.

He directed officials to chalk out a detailed planning towards inter-departmental cooperation to ensure a successful event.

On Tuesday, the Collector chaired a coordination meeting with SP V Harshavardhan Raju, Joint Collector Shubham Bansal, Tirupati Municipal Commissioner N Mourya, and District Revenue Officer Narasimhulu, along with other key officials. The meeting was held to finalise the arrangements for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector announced that the main event would take place at the Police Parade Grounds. He directed the Tirupati RDO to oversee the entire event management and monitor preparations closely.

The Collector instructed the Police Department and TUDA to jointly manage various responsibilities including security arrangements, flag hoisting protocols, stage decoration, and parade formations. He also asked the District Education Officer to take charge of organising cultural programmes involving students.

The Collector further directed various government departments to set up stalls and tableaux showcasing the progress and achievements under state welfare and development schemes.

The Information Department will oversee the preparation of department-wise progress reports and ensure smooth functioning of the public address system during the event.

He stressed that all departments must complete their assigned duties without any lapses, ensuring that the celebration reflects the dignity and pride of the occasion.