Workers’ rights will not be compromised: CM

Rajamahendravaram: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has intervened to ensure fair wages for the workers of the Andhra Paper Mill in Rajahmundry, vowing to prevent any injustice arising from the management’s current approach. In a significant move, he has directed his Additional Secretary Karthikeya Mishra to establish a high-level committee to investigate and resolve the ongoing wage dispute.

CM held a meeting with Rajahmundry MP Daggubati Purandeswari, Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh, and MLAs Adireddy Srinivas (Rajahmundry City), Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary (Rajahmundry Rural), and Battula Balaramakrishna (Rajanagaram). The meeting discussed hardships faced by the workers due to prolonged delays in wage negotiations, a situation that has persisted since the previous YSRCP government’s tenure.

Despite numerous discussions with the Joint Consultative Labour (JCL) committee and worker representatives, a mutually agreeable resolution remains elusive. During a recent meeting chaired by the district collector on December 24, the management proposed a meagre wage increase of Rs 3,500, a figure far below the expectations and demands of the workers.

The delegation reminded the Chief Minister of a previous wage agreement that granted workers a substantial hike of Rs 9,000.

Expressing his deep concern over the management’s stance, CM Naidu unequivocally stated that workers’ rights would not be compromised under any circumstances.

MP Purandeswari reiterated the Chief Minister’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the interests of the workers and ensuring their legitimate demands are met. This intervention provides muchneeded hope for the workers who have been patiently awaiting a fair resolution to this long-standing issue.