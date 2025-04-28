Workshop held on usage of laser in dermatology

Visakhapatnam: Explaining the medical fraternity on usages of lasers in dermatology, a workshop ‘waves and wavelengths’ was conducted here on Sunday. Experts briefed about recent dermatological therapeutic laser technologies.

Conducted by the distinguished Dr Avitus John Raakesh Prasad from Madurai, the scientific programme featured detailed live demonstration sessions on advanced laser techniques including laser hair reduction, Q-Switch Nd:YAG laser, and MNRF for various skin issues such as unwanted hair removal, tattoo removal, skin pigmentation, keloids/ acne scars and wrinkles. Each technical segment was followed by vibrant question and answer sessions.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony GIMSR Pro VC Gitanjali Batmanabane stressed the importance of such workshops and its requirement in postgraduate curriculum and research. She emphasized the need for public awareness to avoid laser treatments in the hands of unqualified persons frequently resulting in complications.

The organising chairperson BV Ramachandra and scientific chairperson Dr. Rahul Ray emphasised the need for continued medical education for dermatologists to be updated in recent advances on laser technologies.

Organised by GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, the workshop was held under the aegis of IADVL AP with enthusiastic participation from dermatology professionals, postgraduates, and researchers from across the region along with over 200 delegates.

The workshop began with free paper presentations, providing a platform for budding postgraduate researchers to showcase their accomplishments in the field of laser research.