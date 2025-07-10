Workshop on Vision Parchur @2047 held

Parchur: A workshop on the ‘Vision Parchur @2047’ was held as part of the Vision Swarna Andhra Pradesh @2047 Action Plan at Parchur MLA Yeluri Sambasiva Rao’s camp office at Isukadarsi on Wednesday.

Sambasiva Rao participated in the workshop along with Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board Chairman Damacharla Sathya, SC Corporation Dr Pedapudi Vijay Kumar, and explained that the initiative aims to position Parchur constituency at the forefront of development across all sectors by 2047.

Speaking at the workshop attended by officials from various departments, the MLA emphasised that the goal is to achieve top position in agriculture, industrial development, and tourism sectors. He stated that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is moving forward with the Swarna Andhra Pradesh @2047 Vision, targeting health, employment, women’s economic development, and increased farmer income to achieve prosperity and happiness for all. Yeluri announced the launch of ‘Parchur Pragati Prajalathone’ (Progress of Parchur through Public), the P4 initiative designed to eliminate poverty through mentor support. Three mentors, Kolla Ashok, Venkat, and Swarna Balu, have been appointed to guide software training for unemployed youth and provide necessary assistance to poor families in the constituency. He said that the mentors have already established a software training centre at Guntur and are planning to train at least 10 candidates from each of the six mandals in the constituency.

The MLA set economic development goals for the constituency, to improve per capita income from Rs 2.45 lakh today to Rs 45 lakhs by 2047, and plans to establish 25000 solar installations by March 31, 2026. The workshop discussed plans for industrial park development, irrigation facilities expansion, fisheries industry promotion, agricultural sector advancement, port development near Chinnaganjam to create employment opportunities, and others to achieve the vision. Sathya praised CM Chandrababu Naidu’s vision, drawing parallels to the successful Vision 2020 that transformed Hyderabad. He expressed confidence that Vision Swarnandhra @2047 will also achieve success through technology adoption and rapid development. Vijay Kumar commended MLA Sambasiva Rao’s efforts in resolving tobacco farmers’ issues and ensuring government procurement of tobacco crops. He highlighted the MLA’s commitment to constituency development and youth welfare.

The workshop was attended by DWMA PD AV Vijayalakshmi, Markfed DM Karuna Sri, Agriculture Market Committee Chairman Gunji Venkatarao, tahsildars from sixmandals, MPDOs, and engineering department officials.