World Telugu IT Summit to connect Telugu professionals

Visakhapatnam: To empower Telugu IT professionals on a global scale, Pulsus Group recently held a meeting in association with the American Progressive Telugu Association (APTA) to promote the ensuing World Telugu IT Summit.

Showcasing global collaboration and innovation, the summit aims at bringing together global Telugu IT professionals and other industrial experts on to one platform in collaboration with the T-Hub of Telangana and various government agencies.

Speaking on the occasion at the meeting held at Waltair Club on Sunday, CEO of Pulsus Group Srinubabu Gedela, said, “With approximately 5 million Telugu IT professionals working worldwide, predominantly in North America, the World Telugu IT Conferences (WTITC) supported by Pulsus Group will serve as a valuable platform for APTA members.”

The organisation has been organising approximately 1,000 annual events worldwide and successfully managing around 1,400 healthcare journals over the past 15 years, with a primary focus on the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.

“Plans are afoot to introduce the World Telugu IT Summit which aims to unite Telugu IT professionals and supporting members. Driven by the belief that the world is a global village and digitally connected, the organisation is committed to hosting impactful events across the world,” emphasised the CEO of the group.

As a part of the G20 Summit, the WTITC logo was launched in February wherein the group has scheduled around 20 healthcare, pharma, and tech summits across G20 nations, including an ensuing event in New York in July and October.