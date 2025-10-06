Written test for APP posts conducted smoothly

Mangalagiri: The State-level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) conducted written examination for 42 posts of assistant public prosecutors in prosecution department, according to Rajeev Kumar Meena, chairman of SLPRB.

The examination, held on Sunday, was conducted at four centres across four locations — Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Kurnool, and Guntur — in two sessions. A total of 2,103 candidates were issued hall tickets for each session. Of these, 1,520 candidates attended morning session, and 1,494 candidates appeared in the afternoon session. Among them, 832 male and 688 female candidates took Paper-I, while 817 male and 677 female candidates appeared for Paper-II.

Meena informed that the answer key for question booklet series A, B, C & D (Paper-I) will be uploaded on the SLPRB website —www.slprb.ap.gov.in