Yaas threat to 3 north coastal districts: CM YS Jagan puts Collectors on high alert

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday directed the District collectors of Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram to be on high alert and take necessary measures accordingly in view of Yaas cyclone.

The Chief Minister held a videoconference with these Collectors. Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das, who was camping in Srikakulam, briefed the CM on the prevailing situation in the three north coastal districts.

All senior officials were stationed in Srikakulam, bordering Odisha, to closely monitor the situation and take required action, he said.

Nath said that except light rain, there has not been much impact in Srikakulam district. The Chief Secretary said diesel generator sets have been kept ready in all hospitals to ensure there was no disruption to oxygen supply for Covid-19 patients, in the event of a power outage.

Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam Collectors Hari Jawaharlal and V Vinay Chand, too explained that alternative measures were kept in place to ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply for Covid-19 patients in case of a power failure caused by the cyclonic storm.

Srikakulam District Collector J Nivas said they were coordinating with Odisha officials to take necessary precautionary and relief measures where required. Special teams have been positioned in Ichhapuram to handle any problem related to transportation of oxygen tankers, Nivas added.

The Vizianagaram District Collector said no impact of the cyclone has been seen in the district so far and they are well prepared to deal with the cyclone. He said all types of generators were arranged in 28 covid hospitals in the district and added that enough diesel is available for four days.

He said they have arranged gas cylinders in Covid care centers to ensure no shortage to food. He said poles and transformers are also readily kept in case of any problem in power supply and added IMD alerts are being shared to mandal level officers.