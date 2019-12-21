YCP MLA Roja birthday wishes to CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: The birthday celebrations of AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy are carried out on a grand scale across the state on Saturday.

The YSRCP leaders and activists have lined up several events on the occasion of their favorite leader's birthday. The celebrities and other prominent leaders have conveyed birthday wishes to CM through social media.

The YSRCP Nagari MLA and APIIC chairperson RK Roja have taken her Twitter account and made a series of tweets conveying birthday wishes to CM YS Jagan.

In the Twitter post, MLA tweeted that On our beloved Chief Minister @ysjagan's birthday, I have unlocked an exclusive video of his political journey. Now it's your turn. Retweet to unlock now. #HBDBelovedCMYSJagan









Hon'ble Chief Minister @ysjagan is launching #YSRNethannaNestam scheme on his birthday to support weavers community. #HBDBelovedCMYSJagan I have unlocked an exclusive video here. Now it's your turn. Retweet to unlock now. With hashtags #HBDCMYSJagan #HBDBelovedCMYSJagan











