YCP MP Bala Souri appointed as PAC member

The YSR Congress Party leader and Machilipatnam MP Balasouri have been appointed as a public accounts committee member in the Parliament for the financial year 2020-21.

The Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is the PAC chairperson. In this context, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla office has made the announcement. On the other side, BJP Rajya Sabha MP CM Ramesh also got his place in the committee from Andhra Pradesh.

In all 15 Members of Parliament from Lok Sabha and seven from Rajya Sabha represent the committee. MPs of both the houses elect the committee based on preferential voting. Speaker decides the chairman of the committee. The committee prepares and submits reports to the Union Government after scrutinising the financial health of PSUs and suggests ways to improve them.