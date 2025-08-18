Yoga’s integration into competitive sports stressed

Ongole: The Yogasana Sports Association of Prakasam district conducted a district-level yoga competition at Andhra Kesari Vidyakendram on Sunday.

Patanjali Yoga Peeth State President Baluji Yogacharya Gandhavalla participated as the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony, and emphasised yoga’s integration into competitive sports. He highlighted that winners from these competitions can progress to state, national, international levels, Asian Games, and potentially the Olympics. He noted the Government of India’s announcement of three percent job reservation opportunities for yoga sports participants, marking a significant recognition of yoga as a competitive discipline.

Organisers Soma Subbarao and Boyapati Ravi announced that first-prize winners from the district competition will qualify for state-level competitions scheduled for August 21st, at Tadepalligudem. Subsequently, the state winners will participate in national-level competitions that are planned for September 25th in Vijayawada.

District joint collector R Gopala Krishna participated as the chief guest at the valedictory ceremony in the evening.

Along with the organisers, he presented the first prize in solo to Gandhavalla Radha Ramani, in forward bending in the seniors category to Tenkaya Srinivas, in back bending to L Roshni, in hand balance rhythmic pair to N Chinnammayi, in twisting to Ch Sridhar, and in traditional to A Swetha.

Health Officer Gangaraju Nageswarao, Patanjali secretary Sudheer, Association vice-president Devakumari, and joint secretary KV Sesharao, and others participated in the programme.