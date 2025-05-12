Live
Young minds spark curiosity at National Technology Day workshop
Tirupati: Regional Science Centre (RSC), Tirupati, marked National Technology Day 2025 with a vibrant and educational celebration aimed at nurturing scientific curiosity among schoolchildren. The Centre organised a hands-on workshop tailored for students of grades 4 to 6, introducing them to the basics of electricity generation and the technological innovations shaping the modern world.
The focal point of the event was the ‘Workshop on Hand Crank Torch’, an activity-based learning initiative that combined fun with foundational science education. Through interactive sessions, students explored the principles behind generators (dynamos), the generation and transmission of electricity, and how these mechanisms are applied in everyday tools like hand-crank torches. The workshop offered a unique platform for students to build their own dynamo-powered torches, giving them a practical understanding of how mechanical energy is converted into electrical energy. This hands-on approach not only deepened their understanding of scientific concepts but also highlighted real-world applications, reinforcing the relevance of science in daily life.
The event saw enthusiastic participation from young students who eagerly engaged in experiments, asked questions, and demonstrated a keen interest in the learning process. By simplifying complex scientific ideas through direct experience, the workshop successfully sparked a deeper interest in science and technology among the participants.
RSC Project Coordinator K Srinivasa Nehru said that the centre continues to fulfill its mission of promoting scientific awareness and providing meaningful educational experiences for young minds.
The celebration of National Technology Day 2025 not only reflected India’s strides in science and technology but also underscored the importance of empowering the next generation of innovators.