YS Jagan all praise for PV Sindhu for winning Singapore Open Badminton

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy congratulated PV Sindhu who became the winner of Singapore Open Badminton. CM Jagan praised Sindhu who won the third title this year on Twitter. He said it's a pride of the country.



"Congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 for clinching the Women's Single title at #SingaporeOpen, her maiden title in Singapore Open and third title this year after registering wins in Korea Open and Swiss Open. A proud day for India," Jagan wrote on Twitter.





A proud day for 🇮🇳 — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) July 17, 2022





In the final match held on Sunday, PV Sindhu won against China's Wang Ji Yi. Sindhu won 21-9, 11-21, 21-15 against Wang Ji Yi. Sindhu, who completely dominated her opponent in the first set, lost in the second set. But Sindhu, who bounced back in the decisive third set, claimed her first Super 500 title of the year.

Meanwhile, this is Sindhu's third title this year. Earlier she won Korea and Swiss Open. This is her first Singapore Open title.