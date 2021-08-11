YS Jagan announces Rs. 25 lakh and a job to Kin of Women's Hockey Team player E Rajani

It is a known fact that the women's hockey team showed an amazing performance at the recent Tokyo Olympics. Despite not winning the medal, the team won the hearts of millions of Indians. In the end, the opposing team also praised the performance of our players. This is how the women hockey players who excelled at the Olympics were showered with praise. E. Rajani from Andhra Pradesh is also a member of the hockey team. Rajani, who has recently returned to his hometown from Tokyo, met AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. On the occasion, he congratulated Rajani and announced various incentives.

On this occasion, authorities were ordered to give a job to one of the family members along with Rs 25 lakh cash. Besides, the CM also directed the officials to immediately release the arrears declared to Rajani in the previous government. Apart from these, 1000 yards of residential land in Tirupati. The CM also directed the officers to give incentives of Rs 40,000 per month.

Meanwhile, Rajani's hails from Yerravaripalem in Chittoor district. Born into a simple middle-class family, Rajini has risen to the level of representing the country. Rajini recently participated in the Tokyo Olympics and the 2016 Rio Olympics. Rajani has played 110 international hockey matches for India so far.