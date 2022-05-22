YS Jagan arrives in Davos, to participate in World Economic Forum today

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan arrives in Davos to attend World Economic Forum. He will attend the World Economic Forum conference starting today. It is learnt that the AP will sign the agreement with WEF founder Professor Claus Schwackie this morning at the venue for the World Economic Forum conference. The state is well connected with many programs and projects run by the WEF.



Through this agreement, the World Economic Forum will guide the state in six areas such as access to new technology, quality human resources for industry, sustainable products, worldwide distribution systems for state-made products, data sharing and value addition to products.

CM Jagan will also meet Dr Shyam Bishen, Head of WEF Health. In the afternoon the Chief Minister will have a meeting with BCG Global Chairman Hans Paul Barkner at the AP Lounge. In the evening, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy will attend the welcome reception at the WEF Congress venue.

Meanwhile, State Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath and MP Peddireddy Mithun Reddy welcomed CM Jagan Mohan Reddy in Zurich, Davos. Chief Minister Special Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy and Principal Secretary Arokiaraj welcomed the CM. Rajiv Kumar, Second Secretary, Embassy of India in Switzerland, and Biju Joseph, Second Secretary, Embassy in Switzerland were among those who welcomed the Chief Minister. Telugu people living in Switzerland were also among those who welcomed the Chief Minister.