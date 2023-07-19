Live
YS Jagan condoles death of writer Sri Ramana
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has condoled the death of noted story writer and journalist Sri Ramana. In a statement, he expressed his deepest condolences to the family members of Sri Ramana
CM Jagan reminded everyone that his humanity and satirical writings have impressed everyone, apart from being the writer of a good movie like Mithunam, he entertained everyone with many stories. It is known that Sri Ramana, who was suffering from illness, passed away on Tuesday morning.
Sri Ramana hails Varahapuram Agraharamof Vemula mandal in Guntur. He worked with Kamaraja Rama Rao (Sri Ramana) who is known for his parody works and Bapu-Ramana (Mullapudi Venkataramana). He served the literary field as a columnist, editor, novelist and film writer for many magazines. Sri Ramana received Keerthi Puraskar from Telugu University in 2014 for his comic writing.