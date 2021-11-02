YS Jagan congratulates Dr. Dasari Sudha for her landslide victory in the Badvel by-election

YSRCP candidate Dr. Dasari Sudha has won the election against her nearest BJP political rival Panathala Suresh with 90,527 votes majority.



CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated Dr. Dasari Sudha on her massive victory in the Badvel Assembly by-election. "I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to every sister, brother, and who provided an astounding victory in the Badvel Assembly by-election. My congratulations to Sudhamma, " CM Jagan tweeted to this extent.

In another tweet, YS Jagan said that the grace of God and blessings of all the people have made this victory possible. "I consider this victory as a blessing for democracy and good governance. I will work hard to do better, "said Jagan.





దేవుడి దయ, మీ అందరి చల్లని దీవెనల వల్లే ఇంతటి ఘన విజయం సాధ్యమైంది. ఈ గెలుపు ప్రజాప్రభుత్వానికి, సుపరిపాలనకు మీరిచ్చిన దీవెనలుగా భావిస్తూ.. మరింత మంచి చేసేందుకు కృషి చేస్తాను. 2/2 — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) November 2, 2021





Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy ,and Government Adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy met CM Jagan at the Chief Minister's Camp office on Tuesday in the wake of his landslide victory in the Badvel by-election. Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy and Whip Korumutla Srinivas also met CM Jagan.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP candidate Dr. Dasari Sudha has won the election against her nearest BJP political rival Panathala Suresh with 90,527 votes majority. She has secured tatal 1,12,188 including postal ballot votes, BJP candidate P. Suresh has secured 21,661 votes, while Congres party candidate PM Kamalamma has got 6,217 votes. Ruling party able to doubled its previous majority 44,734 achieved in 2the 019 elections.