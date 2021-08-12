YS Jagan directs officials to complete comprehensive land survey by June, 2023

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed that the comprehensive land survey should be completed by June 2023 and the survey should be carried out to reach the target accurately. He held a review on permanent land rights at his camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday.



On this occasion, the CM said that the necessary equipment and resources should be provided. He advised authorities to use the necessary software and to give the best training to the staff. The chief minister mentioned that the activity should be designed to complete the survey quickly. CM YS Jagan directed that there should be no corruption anywhere in the comprehensive land survey.

The chief minister further said that he would review the comprehensive land survey once every 4 weeks. "It will also be reviewed at a conference with collectors as part of the response and the Committee of Ministers should also review once a week as the comprehensive land survey is taken ambitiously," YS Jagan said. CM YS Jagan also directed the officers to seek the cooperation of the Survey of India.