YS Jagan extends Rakhi Pournami wishes to women across the state

YS Jagan extends Rakhi Pournami wishes to women across the state
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his wishes to women on the occasion of Rakhi Pournami.

Taking to his X handle formerly known as Twitter, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude for the love shown by sisters and opined that the welfare and protection of women are important goals of the government.


The Chief Minister promised to stand by them as both an elder and younger brother.

X