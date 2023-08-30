YS Jagan extends Rakhi Pournami wishes to women across the state

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his wishes to women on the occasion of Rakhi Pournami.



Taking to his X handle formerly known as Twitter, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude for the love shown by sisters and opined that the welfare and protection of women are important goals of the government.





ప్ర‌తి అక్క‌కు, ప్ర‌తి చెల్లెమ్మ‌కు రాఖీ పౌర్ణ‌మి శుభాకాంక్ష‌లు. మీరు నాపై చూపుతున్న ప్రేమాభిమానాల‌కు స‌దా కృతజ్ఞుడిని. మీ సంక్షేమ‌మే ల‌క్ష్యంగా.. మీ ర‌క్ష‌ణే ధ్యేయంగా పాల‌న సాగిస్తున్నందుకు సంతోషిస్తూ మీకు ఒక‌ అన్న‌గా, ఒక‌ త‌మ్ముడిగా ఎప్పుడూ అండ‌గా ఉంటాన‌ని మాట ఇస్తున్నా. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) August 30, 2023

The Chief Minister promised to stand by them as both an elder and younger brother.