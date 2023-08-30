Live
- Couple dies in an elephant attack
- Children should be encouraged in sports along with studies: Collector
- Chandrayaan 3 Reveals Lunar Surface Elements And Temperature Extremes
- Jagadish helps girl to realise her dream of studying engg
- AAP Spokesperson Suggests Arvind Kejriwal As Leader For Opposition Alliance INDIA
- Hyderabad: Fake certificate racket busted
- I am happy Tilak Varma got a place in the sqaud: Vijay Deverakonda
- Controversy Erupts As Congress Leader Offers Reward For Tongue Of SP Leader Over Religion Remark
- YS Jagan extends Rakhi Pournami wishes to women across the state
- Karimnagar: ‘Warranty Me’ founder becomes most promising entrepreneur
Just In
YS Jagan extends Rakhi Pournami wishes to women across the state
Highlights
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his wishes to women on the occasion of Rakhi Pournami.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his wishes to women on the occasion of Rakhi Pournami.
Taking to his X handle formerly known as Twitter, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude for the love shown by sisters and opined that the welfare and protection of women are important goals of the government.
The Chief Minister promised to stand by them as both an elder and younger brother.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS