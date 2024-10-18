YS Jagan flays AP govt. over sand price hike, alleges corruption in liquor tender process

Andhra Pradesh former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy voiced strong criticism regarding the rising prices of sand in the state. He pointed out that although sand is stated to be a free resource, the costs have been inflated, raising concerns among citizens.



YS Jagan alleged that the contracts for sand removal have been awarded to individuals affiliated with the ruling party, calling into question the fairness of the tender process. He noted that only a mere two days were allocated for potential bidders to submit their tenders, which he suggested limited competitive opportunities.

The YSRCP president recalled that his government has implemented a transparent sand policy designed to mitigate exploitation in the industry. He reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring fairness in resource management and addressing the escalating prices that are affecting the public.