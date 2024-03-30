YS Jagan highlights the welfare initiatives during bus yatra at Tuggali

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of Andhra Pradesh recently visited the villages of Tuggali and Ratana as part of his election campaign. During his visit, CM Jagan interacted with the residents of these villages and highlighted the development initiatives undertaken during his 58-month rule.

CM Jagan emphasized that his government has worked towards eliminating the culture of bribery that prevailed in the past. He mentioned that under the YSRCP rule, welfare schemes are being implemented without any discrimination based on caste, religion, or region. The Chief Minister also pointed out that the government has directly deposited cash into the accounts of beneficiaries as part of various schemes.



In Tuggali and Ratana villages, CM Jagan stated that 95 percent of the households have directly benefitted from government programs. He highlighted the funds allocated to these villages through schemes like Jagananna Vidya devena, with over Rs. 2 crores being provided to each village. Additionally, Rs. 29 crores and 65 lakhs have been sanctioned for Tuggali village, and Rs. 26 crores and 59 lakhs for Ratana village under various schemes.



CM Jagan reiterated that his government is committed to providing welfare benefits to all residents, irrespective of their political affiliations. He assured that the government will continue to work towards the overall development of the state and its people.