YS Jagan inquires about petrol attack incident in Vizianagaram, orders better treatment to victim

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has inquired about the incident where a boyfriend set fire to a young woman Ramulamma in Chaudawada village in Pusapatirega mandal of Vizianagaram district. The officials informed the CM about the details of the incident. They said the incident happened around one o'clock on Thursday night and police responded immediately after the victim complained over the phone and rushed her to a nearby hospital. The CM directed the officers to shift her Visakhapatnam for better treatment.



Authorities arranged for Ramulamma to be shifted to Visakhapatnam on the orders of CM YS Jagan. Authorities told the CM that the victim's health was stable at present. The CM directed Minister Botsa Satyanarayana to consult the family and monitor the medical services being provided. YS Jagan directed authorities to take strict action against the accused. Deputy CM Pushpa Sreevani and officials, including Minister Botsa, visited the victim as per the directions of the Chief Minister.

Earlier, a 21-year old girl was attacked by her alleged fiance who poured petrol on her and set her aze in Chowduvada village of Pusapatirega mandal in the district on Thursday late night. The victim idewas notified as Gali Ramulamma. She suffered with 60% burns and her sister Sundaramma alias Santoshi, nephew Aravind (5) escaped with small burns. They are admitted to maharaja district hospital, Vizianagaram.

AP ministers Pushpa Sreevani and Botsa Satyanarayana visited the victim and said the government is providing better treatment to the victim. He said that that the police rescued the victim through the Disha app. He clarified that the government would take strict action against such incidents.