YS Jagan launches AP Fact Check website, Twitter account to stop false news on govt.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Friday launched the AP Fact Check website and Twitter account at his camp office. Speaking on the occasion, he said that malicious propaganda was being spread in the media and on social media and that the government was condemning this false propaganda as AP fact check platforms with evidence. The platform will show how the false campaign has been shown with evidence and will bring the true facts to the people's attention.

YS Jagan said that the authorities should also take action against malicious propaganda; we need to identify where this malicious campaign originally started and take legal action, no one has the right to deliberately damage the reputation of an individual or the system. "No one has the right to corrupt systems with personal intentions," YS Jagan said.

He said that there is a campaign running to mislead the people and the system on the ambitious programs of the government. "Such malicious propaganda is being made for various reasons and there is need to do something to put an end to something like this, " said CM YS Jagan.