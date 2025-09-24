YS Jagan launches “Digital Book” to document injustice against party workers

Vijayawada: YSR Congress Party President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Wednesday launched a groundbreaking Digital Book on the official party platform to stand with YSRCP workers and leaders who have faced injustice and political victimization. The initiative is available online at https://digitalbook.weysrcp.com/auth/phone.

Through this initiative, anyone can directly upload details of the injustice they have faced, ensuring that every incident is recorded and preserved in a permanent digital diary. In addition to the website, an IVRS call facility has been set up through 040-49171718, allowing workers and victims to register their grievances over the phone.

YS Jagan made it clear that these records are not just symbolic but will serve as the basis for concrete action. Once YSRCP returns to power, a special investigation team will probe every documented incident. “Even if someone has retired, moved out of the state, or lives overseas, we will pursue each case, bring the culprits before the law, and deliver justice to the victims,” he assured.

He further stated that those who indulge in propaganda about so-called “Red Books” will now see how a Digital Book of Truth and Justice functions. The YS Jagan reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to protect its cadre, hold wrongdoers accountable, and ensure that every act of injustice is answered with justice.